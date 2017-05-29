Oceaneering International (OII) Shares Sold by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 91,100 shares during the period. Oceaneering International accounts for about 1.0% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.76% of Oceaneering International worth $20,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. FMR LLC increased its position in Oceaneering International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,709,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,957,000 after buying an additional 112,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Oceaneering International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,973,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,884,000 after buying an additional 31,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Oceaneering International by 34.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,199,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,569,000 after buying an additional 565,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at $44,468,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Oceaneering International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,571,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,341,000 after buying an additional 49,223 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) traded up 0.73% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,045 shares. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $35.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08. The stock’s market cap is $2.44 billion.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $446.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post ($0.12) EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Oceaneering International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 230.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OII shares. Capital One Financial Corp. raised Oceaneering International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oceaneering International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Paul B. Murphy, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $98,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,476.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc is an oilfield provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, with a focus on deepwater applications. The Company’s business segments are contained within two businesses: services and products provided to the oil and gas industry (Oilfield) and all other services and products (Advanced Technologies).

