NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The computer hardware maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. NVIDIA had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) traded up 2.59% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.84. 19,478,497 shares of the company were exchanged. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $145.28. The company has a market capitalization of $84.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.65 and a 200 day moving average of $104.91. NVIDIA also saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 157,211 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 105% compared to the average daily volume of 76,667 call options.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.
In related news, insider Jen Hsun Huang sold 41,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $4,096,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,811,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,066,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $434,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,285 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 17.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 186.1% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 841 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Coconut Grove Bank boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 683.9% in the first quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.
NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Instinet boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $119.70 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Vetr downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.39 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.83.
About NVIDIA
Nvidia Corporation focuses on personal computer (PC) graphics, graphics processing unit (GPU) and also on artificial intelligence (AI). The Company’s operates through two segments: GPU and Tegra Processor. The Company’s GPU product brands are aimed at specialized markets, including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.
