Nuvectra Corp (NVTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.02. Nuvectra Corp had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 320.73%. The company had revenue of $5 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) traded up 7.14% during trading on Monday, reaching $10.81. 100,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $111.80 million. Nuvectra Corp has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVTR shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Nuvectra Corp in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvectra Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th.

In other Nuvectra Corp news, CEO Scott F. Drees purchased 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,841.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,206.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph A. Miller acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $152,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,389.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 52,605 shares of company stock worth $333,842.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTR. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvectra Corp during the third quarter worth about $914,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuvectra Corp during the first quarter worth about $702,000. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in Nuvectra Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuvectra Corp by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 74,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuvectra Corp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 809,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 52,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvectra Corp

Nuvectra Corporation is a neurostimulation company that focuses on helping physicians to improve the lives of people with chronic neurological conditions. The Company’s Algovita Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System (Algovita) is the Company’s commercial offering and is Conformite Europeene (CE) marked and the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and/or limbs.

