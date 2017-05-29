Nuance Investments LLC Invests $2.848 Million in Xylem Inc (XYL)

Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concert Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Xylem by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 128,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Xylem by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 15.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 642,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,678,000 after buying an additional 86,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Xylem by 4.2% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.76%.

XYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays PLC upgraded Xylem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.18.

In related news, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $39,688.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,779.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc is a water technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and services engineered solutions across a range of critical applications. It is an equipment and service provider for water and wastewater applications with a portfolio of products and services addressing the cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment.

