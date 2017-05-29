Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $278,000 Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY held its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $27,260,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,506,000 after buying an additional 372,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 91.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 724,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,253,000 after buying an additional 346,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 186.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,562,000 after buying an additional 276,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,990,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) traded down 0.04% during trading on Monday, hitting $54.89. The stock had a trading volume of 353,194 shares. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average of $52.59. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $66.04.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $499.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.65 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 6.26%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post $3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.96%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $278,000 Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/nu-skin-enterprises-inc-nus-stake-held-by-paradigm-capital-management-inc-ny-updated.html.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Sunday, February 19th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $52.00 price target on Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Sidoti cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 45,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $1,708,960. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a direct selling company that develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements, and a range of other products and services. The Company offers anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under its Nu Skin and Pharmanex brands. The Nu Skin brand offers a range of products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care system, ageLOC Spa systems and ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care system.

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.