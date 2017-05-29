Eqis Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in NTT Docomo Inc (DCM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NTT Docomo Inc (NYSE:DCM) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NTT Docomo were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NTT Docomo by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,077,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,020,000 after buying an additional 371,900 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NTT Docomo during the fourth quarter valued at about $724,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of NTT Docomo by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 224,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 24,987 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of NTT Docomo by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 32,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NTT Docomo during the third quarter valued at about $591,000. Institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTT Docomo Inc (NYSE:DCM) opened at 24.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average of $23.62. NTT Docomo Inc has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $28.43.

NTT Docomo (NYSE:DCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter. NTT Docomo had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Equities analysts expect that NTT Docomo Inc will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NTT Docomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NTT Docomo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded NTT Docomo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

NTT Docomo Company Profile

NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO) is a mobile telecommunications carrier. The Company operates through three segments: telecommunications business, smart life business and other businesses. The telecommunications business segment includes mobile phone services (long-term evolution (LTE) (Xi) services and freedom of mobile multimedia access (FOMA) services), optical-fiber broadband service, satellite mobile communications services, international services and equipment sales related to these services.

