Novocure Ltd (NVCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Novocure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.16). Novocure posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novocure will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Novocure.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.46 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 69.89% and a negative net margin of 219.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on Novocure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Novocure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novocure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) traded down 1.20% on Thursday, hitting $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 202,302 shares. Novocure has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The company’s market cap is $1.09 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.19.

In other news, CTO Yoram Palti sold 4,000 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $42,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gert L. Perlhagen purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,446,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $838,640. 33.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novocure during the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Novocure by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Novocure by 32.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novocure by 7.4% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after buying an additional 83,448 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Novocure by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 98,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline.

