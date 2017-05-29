Novadaq Technologies’ (NVDQ) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank

Novadaq Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NVDQ) (TSE:NDQ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Scotiabank in a report released on Thursday, May 4th. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 142.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Feltl & Co. cut shares of Novadaq Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair cut shares of Novadaq Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of Novadaq Technologies from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novadaq Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Novadaq Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Get Novadaq Technologies Inc. alerts:

Shares of Novadaq Technologies (NASDAQ:NVDQ) opened at 7.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40. The firm’s market capitalization is $428.89 million. Novadaq Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $12.74.

Novadaq Technologies (NASDAQ:NVDQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Novadaq Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. The business had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Novadaq Technologies will post ($0.80) EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Novadaq Technologies’ (NVDQ) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/novadaq-technologies-inc-nvdq-earns-outperform-rating-from-scotiabank-updated-updated.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDQ. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Novadaq Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novadaq Technologies by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 4,102,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,089,000 after buying an additional 913,878 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in Novadaq Technologies by 108.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 364,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 189,611 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Novadaq Technologies by 164.0% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 462,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 287,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Novadaq Technologies by 22.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 62,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Novadaq Technologies

NOVADAQ Technologies Inc is a medical device company. The Company primarily develops, manufactures and markets real-time fluorescence imaging products that are designed for use by surgeons in the operating room and other clinical settings where open and minimally invasive surgery or interventional procedures are performed.

Receive News & Ratings for Novadaq Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novadaq Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.