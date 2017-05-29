Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 16th. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NOVA MEASURING develops, produces and markets monitoring and measurement systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company has pioneered the Integrated Metrology concept and is now expanding its activities by developing Integrated Monitoring and Process Control systems for CMP, CVD, Photolithography and Etch manufacturing processes. The company’s systems for CMP process control, delivering systems for CMP process control, delivering have measured more wafers than all other metrology companies combined. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NVMI. Benchmark Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nova Measuring Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) traded up 0.61% on Tuesday, hitting $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 191,570 shares. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $680.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.54.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $54.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Nova Measuring Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post $1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 39.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 25,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 4.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,168,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,314,000 after buying an additional 97,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 11.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. provides metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The Company offers in-line Optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems, which are attached directly to wafer fabrication process equipment. Its metrology systems measure various film thickness and composition properties, as well as critical-dimension (CD) variables during various front-end and back-end of line steps in the semiconductor wafer fabrication process.

