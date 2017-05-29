2,628 Shares in Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Main Street Capital by 20.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, IFC Holdings Incorporated FL bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) traded up 0.03% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.52. 255,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.42. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $40.86.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Main Street Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post $2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, May 8th. National Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc downgraded Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation (MSCC) is a principal investment firm. MSCC’s principal investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from the Company’s debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity and equity related investments, including warrants, convertible securities and other rights to acquire equity securities in a portfolio company.

