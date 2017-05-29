Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew plc were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew plc by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew plc alerts:

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) traded down 0.37% during trading on Monday, hitting $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 467,717 shares. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average is $30.82. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $35.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 2.42%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/northwestern-mutual-wealth-management-co-boosts-position-in-smith-nephew-plc-snn-updated.html.

SNN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Nephew plc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered Smith & Nephew plc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew plc in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

About Smith & Nephew plc

Smith & Nephew plc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices and services. Its products and services include Sports Medicine Joint Repair, Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies (AET), Trauma & Extremities, Other Surgical Businesses, Knee Implants, Hip Implants, Advanced Wound Care, Advanced Wound Bioactives and Advanced Wound Devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.