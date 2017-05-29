Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 1,218 Shares of Cerner Co. (CERN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Cerner by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 1.3% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in Cerner by 0.4% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 1.2% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 0.3% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) traded down 0.23% on Monday, reaching $64.95. 1,643,604 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.05. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $67.50.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post $2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $74.00 target price on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Cerner from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.36 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

In other Cerner news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 234,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $15,110,445.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,229,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,230,795.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis A. Cortese sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $99,804.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 598,342 shares of company stock valued at $38,355,476 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation (Cerner) is a supplier of healthcare information technology (HCIT). The Company offers a range of intelligent solutions and services that support the clinical, financial and operational needs of organizations of all sizes. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Global. The Domestic segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures associated with business activity in the United States.

