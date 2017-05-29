Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys 217 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (AVT)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Avnet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 269,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Avnet by 100.0% in the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet Inc. alerts:

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) traded down 0.46% on Monday, reaching $36.69. 891,041 shares of the company were exchanged. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average is $44.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Avnet had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post $3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/northwestern-mutual-investment-management-company-llc-increases-position-in-avnet-inc-avt-updated.html.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVT. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Longbow Research cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc reissued a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Avnet in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Avnet in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Moriarty acquired 6,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.08 per share, for a total transaction of $250,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Maryann G. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc is a distributor of electronic components, enterprise computer, networking and storage products and software, and embedded subsystems. The Company operates through Electronics Marketing (EM) segment. The EM segment markets and sells semiconductors; interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices (IP&E), and embedded products to a customer base serving various end markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.