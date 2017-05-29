Torchmark Co. (TMK) Position Raised by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) by 74.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Torchmark were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Torchmark by 10.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Torchmark by 70.3% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Torchmark by 12.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Torchmark during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Torchmark by 17.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 76,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Torchmark Co. alerts:

Shares of Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) traded down 0.56% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.23. 230,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Torchmark Co. has a 12 month low of $57.49 and a 12 month high of $79.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average of $74.76.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Torchmark had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Torchmark’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Torchmark Co. will post $4.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Torchmark’s payout ratio is 12.42%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/northwestern-mutual-investment-management-company-llc-boosts-position-in-torchmark-co-tmk-updated.html.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Torchmark in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Torchmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.44.

In related news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $117,795.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gary L. Coleman sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $2,847,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 666,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,635,818.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,750 shares of company stock worth $5,334,968. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Torchmark

Torchmark Corporation (Torchmark) is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of life and health insurance products and annuities to a base of customers. The Company’s segments include life insurance, health insurance, annuities and investment. The life insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Torchmark Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchmark Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.