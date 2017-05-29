Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stake in Aecom (ACM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Aecom were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in Aecom by 24.6% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,879,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,890,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Aecom by 12.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 743,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,094,000 after buying an additional 81,586 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aecom by 122.2% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Aecom by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 18,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aecom during the third quarter valued at $1,408,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) traded down 0.49% during trading on Monday, reaching $32.18. 1,064,421 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.90. Aecom has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $40.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average is $35.79.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. Aecom had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aecom will post $2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aecom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Aecom in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aecom in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

In other news, EVP Carla J. Christofferson sold 9,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $332,125.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Aecom

AECOM is engaged in designing, building, financing and operating infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. The Company’s segments include design and consulting services (DCS), construction services (CS) and management services (MS). Its DCS segment is engaged in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design services to commercial and government clients in major end markets, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, water and government.

