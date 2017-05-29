Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) Given News Impact Score of 0.14

News coverage about Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEMKT:NAK) (TSE:NDM) has been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Northern Dynasty Minerals earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the mining company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEMKT:NAK) traded up 4.22% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.73. 3,379,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $516.90 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/northern-dynasty-minerals-nak-given-daily-news-impact-score-of-0-14-updated-updated.html.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is a mineral exploration company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, holds interest in mining claims on State of Alaska land in southwest Alaska, the United States, which are part of the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project (the Pebble Project). The Pebble Project is located in southwest Alaska, approximately 20 miles from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and over 200 miles (approximately 320 kilometers) southwest of the city of Anchorage.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.