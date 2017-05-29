Nordson Co. (NDSN) Stake Increased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Nordson worth $13,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the first quarter worth $126,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Nordson by 44.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its stake in Nordson by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) opened at 119.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.26. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $78.16 and a 52-week high of $131.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.68.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $496.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.12 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post $5.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their target price on Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Nordson from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.09.

In related news, insider John J. Keane sold 23,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $2,923,568.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,044,933.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. The Company’s segments include Adhesive Dispensing Systems, Advanced Technology Systems and Industrial Coating Systems.

