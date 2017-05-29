Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) has been given a €19.00 ($21.35) price objective by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DTE. equinet AG set a €15.50 ($17.42) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Macquarie set a €15.50 ($17.42) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.45 ($18.48) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.20 ($21.57) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Commerzbank Ag set a €16.00 ($17.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom AG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €17.74 ($19.93).

Get Deutsche Telekom AG alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE) a €19.00 Price Target” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/nordlb-analysts-give-deutsche-telekom-ag-dte-a-19-00-price-target.html.

About Deutsche Telekom AG

.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.