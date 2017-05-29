Nordea Investment Management AB Has $18.203 Million Stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 129,948 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.10% of Newmont Mining Corp worth $18,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Newmont Mining Corp by 34.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,985,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,427,000 after buying an additional 506,249 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmont Mining Corp by 114.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 96,768 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Mining Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Newmont Mining Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in Newmont Mining Corp by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 209,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 113,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) traded up 2.03% during trading on Monday, hitting $34.11. 4,565,392 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $18.19 billion. Newmont Mining Corp has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $46.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.07. Newmont Mining Corp also saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 2,924 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 773% compared to the typical volume of 335 put options.

Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Newmont Mining Corp had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Mining Corp will post $1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Newmont Mining Corp’s payout ratio is currently -19.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $47.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Newmont Mining Corp to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.50 target price on shares of Newmont Mining Corp in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $37.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Newmont Mining Corp in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.46.

In other Newmont Mining Corp news, EVP Scott P. Lawson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 12,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $435,278.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 289,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,919,351.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,220 shares of company stock valued at $552,548 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Mining Corp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation is a mining company, which is focused on the production of and exploration for gold and copper. The Company is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana and Suriname. The Company’s segments include North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

