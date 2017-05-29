Nordea Investment Management AB Has $101.534 Million Stake in Wyndham Worldwide Co. (WYN)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in Wyndham Worldwide Co. (NYSE:WYN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,204,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,348 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.16% of Wyndham Worldwide worth $101,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WYN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,760,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,584,000 after buying an additional 145,704 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide by 6.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,145,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,805,000 after buying an additional 201,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide by 30.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,663,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,465,000 after buying an additional 625,878 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,540,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 974,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,434,000 after buying an additional 77,531 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Worldwide Co. (NYSE:WYN) traded up 0.53% on Monday, reaching $99.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,014 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.64 and its 200-day moving average is $82.68. Wyndham Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $102.44.

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. Wyndham Worldwide had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wyndham Worldwide Co. will post $6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Wyndham Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WYN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Wyndham Worldwide from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Wyndham Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Wyndham Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Wyndham Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

In related news, VP Mary R. Falvey sold 24,471 shares of Wyndham Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $2,044,552.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,454,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 345 shares of Wyndham Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $33,126.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,447 shares of company stock worth $7,390,319. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Worldwide Company Profile

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation is a hospitality company. The Company offers a range of hospitality services and products through its global portfolio of brands. The Company operates through three segments: Wyndham Hotel Group, Wyndham Destination Network and Wyndham Vacation Ownership. The Company’s brands include Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Howard Johnson, Wingate by Wyndham, Microtel Inns & Suites by Wyndham, TRYP by Wyndham, Dolce Hotels and Resorts, RCI, Landal GreenParks, Novasol, Hoseasons, cottages.com, James Villa Holidays, Wyndham Vacation Rentals, Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Shell Vacations Club and WorldMark by Wyndham.

