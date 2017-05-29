Norbord Inc (OSB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Norbord from C$42.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upped their target price on Norbord from C$47.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on Norbord from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Norbord in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Norbord in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.57.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc is a Canada-based producer of wood-based panels. The Company is engaged in manufacturing, sales, marketing and distribution of panelboards and related products used in the construction of new homes or the renovation and repair of existing structures. Its geographic segments include North America and Europe.

