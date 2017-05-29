NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $3.693 Million Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,449 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,267,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $742,073,000 after buying an additional 1,536,507 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $67,733,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,906,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth approximately $24,125,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,422,000 after buying an additional 356,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group Inc. alerts:

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) traded up 0.05% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,597 shares. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.51 and a 52 week high of $101.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post $7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/nn-investment-partners-holdings-n-v-has-3-693-million-stake-in-alaska-air-group-inc-alk.html.

ALK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Vetr upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.48 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.62.

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Brandon Pedersen sold 16,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $1,660,815.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,563.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $508,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 151,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,752,799.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,681 shares of company stock worth $3,085,953. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is the holding company of Alaska Airlines (Alaska), Virgin America Inc, Horizon Air (Horizon) and other business units. The Company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. Its Mainline segment includes Alaska’s and Virgin America’s scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica and Cuba.

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.