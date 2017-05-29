NIC Inc. (EGOV) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, May 4th. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NIC Inc. is a provider of Internet-based, electronic government services that help governments use the Internet to reduce costs and provide a higher level of service to businesses and citizens. They accomplish this currently through three different business segments: state and local portal businesses, government procurement business and eGovernment products businesses. “

EGOV has been the subject of several other reports. Sidoti raised shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NIC in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Avondale Partners downgraded shares of NIC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) opened at 20.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.61. NIC has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $25.90.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.99 million. NIC had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 39.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that NIC will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.

In related news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 7,000 shares of NIC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $145,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert W. Knapp sold 25,000 shares of NIC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $509,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,681.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NIC by 1.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in NIC during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in NIC during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. WCM Investment Management CA bought a new position in NIC during the third quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NIC by 48.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 24,970 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIC

NIC Inc is a provider of digital government services that help governments use technology to provide services to businesses and citizens. The Company operates through Outsourced Portals segment. The Company offers its services through two channels: primary outsourced portal businesses, and software and services businesses.

