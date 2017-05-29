NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA lowered its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Inc alerts:

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) opened at 140.71 on Monday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $110.49 and a 1-year high of $141.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post $6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.9825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.04%.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/nextera-energy-inc-nee-shares-sold-by-cadence-bank-na.html.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.30.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 52,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.48, for a total transaction of $7,140,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.11, for a total value of $756,064.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,593,692.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,633,902 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power companies in North America and, through its subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEER) and its affiliated entities, is the generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. NEE also owns and/or operates generation, transmission and distribution facilities to support its services to retail and wholesale customers, and has investments in gas infrastructure assets.

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.