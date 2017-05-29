Newfield Exploration (NFX) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Newfield Exploration earned a news impact score of 0.11 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the energy company an impact score of 66 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted AlphaOne’s scoring:

Get Newfield Exploration Co. alerts:

NFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Newfield Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity set a $50.00 target price on Newfield Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. KLR Group lifted their target price on Newfield Exploration from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen and Company set a $50.00 target price on Newfield Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Newfield Exploration from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Newfield Exploration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.53.

Shares of Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) traded up 1.35% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,795,617 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.85. Newfield Exploration has a one year low of $32.39 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock’s market cap is $6.52 billion.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Newfield Exploration had a positive return on equity of 12.41% and a negative net margin of 134.32%. The business had revenue of $417 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newfield Exploration will post $2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $331,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,570.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Newfield Exploration (NFX) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/newfield-exploration-nfx-earning-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-report-shows.html.

About Newfield Exploration

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operating segments are the United States and China. Its the United States operations are onshore and focus primarily on large scale, liquids resource plays.

Receive News & Ratings for Newfield Exploration Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newfield Exploration Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.