New York & Company, Inc. (NWY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. New York & Company had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $209.86 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. New York & Company updated its Q guidance to $0.01-0.04 EPS.

New York & Company (NYSE:NWY) traded up 3.47% during trading on Monday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,872 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $94.14 million. New York & Company has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised New York & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in New York & Company by 169.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 32,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in New York & Company by 24.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 11,053 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in New York & Company by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 74,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in New York & Company by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in New York & Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

About New York & Company

New York & Company, Inc is a specialty retailer of women’s fashion apparel and accessories. The Company’s branded New York & Company merchandise is sold through its national network of retail stores and online at www.nyandcompany.com. It operates approximately 490 stores, including over 80 outlet stores in over 40 states.

