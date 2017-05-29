New Relic Inc (NEWR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.14)-($0.12) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $77.0-$78.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.15 million.New Relic also updated its FY18 guidance to ($0.32)-($0.24) EPS.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 32.99% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on New Relic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on New Relic from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Relic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.56.

In other news, VP Robin Schulman sold 2,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $113,628.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $42,583.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $1,346,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,300 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,374. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 340.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 27,088 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 58,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 6.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in New Relic by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,149,000 after buying an additional 28,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc (New Relic) is a provider of enterprise software. The Company’s cloud-based platform and range of products enable organizations to collect, store and analyze software data in real time. The Company’s New Relic Software Analytics Cloud consists of an integrated suite of products, a data database and an open platform.

