New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, May 16th.

EDU has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $74.80 target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America Corp began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.54.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) traded up 0.59% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.43. 920,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.78.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post $1.84 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/new-oriental-education-tech-grp-edu-lifted-to-buy-at-goldman-sachs-group-inc-updated.html.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 64.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Timber Hill LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc is a provider of private educational services in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company provides educational services under its New Oriental brand. The Company operates through seven segments, which include language training and test preparation, primary and secondary school education, online education, content development and distribution, pre-school education, overseas study consulting services and study tour.

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.