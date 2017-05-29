AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $3,873,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,433,000 after buying an additional 21,515 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.8% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) traded down 0.44% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.32. 685,081 shares of the company traded hands. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $158.32 and a 12 month high of $194.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.33.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.56 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 50.56% and a return on equity of 10.36%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post $5.10 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 71.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.73.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $183,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.14, for a total value of $1,911,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,784 shares of company stock worth $7,964,242. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership and operation of multifamily communities primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California.

