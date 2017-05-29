L3 Technologies Inc (LLL) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in L3 Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,545,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $539,290,000 after buying an additional 171,155 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,098,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,148,000 after buying an additional 268,870 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 1,210.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,170,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $193,527,000 after buying an additional 1,081,494 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 859,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,091,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,881,000 after buying an additional 37,602 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) traded down 0.51% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.14. 640,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.25. L3 Technologies Inc has a one year low of $132.38 and a one year high of $179.95.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that L3 Technologies Inc will post $8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays PLC lowered shares of L3 Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of L3 Technologies in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on shares of L3 Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.67.

In other news, CFO Ralph Dambrosio sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.04, for a total transaction of $1,344,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael T. Strianese sold 22,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total value of $3,831,637.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,641 shares of company stock valued at $12,726,271 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc, formerly L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc, is engaged as a contractor in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems, aircraft sustainment (including modifications, logistics and maintenance), simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems.

