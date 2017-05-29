Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Position in Nielsen N.V. (NLSN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,051,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 420,747 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Nielsen N.V. worth $84,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Nielsen N.V. by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,684,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,075,000 after buying an additional 695,422 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in Nielsen N.V. by 6.3% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 7,179,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,493,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nielsen N.V. by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,507,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,805,000 after buying an additional 580,689 shares in the last quarter. I.G. Investment Management LTD. increased its position in Nielsen N.V. by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. I.G. Investment Management LTD. now owns 3,952,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,811,000 after buying an additional 1,277,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Nielsen N.V. by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,754,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,518,000 after buying an additional 2,708,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.20. Nielsen N.V. had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Nielsen N.V.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Nielsen N.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Nielsen N.V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Nielsen N.V. in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nielsen N.V. from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nielsen N.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Nielsen N.V. from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nielsen N.V. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen N.V. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

In other Nielsen N.V. news, CEO Dwight Barns sold 46,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $1,916,376.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,767,467.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Charlton sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $75,404.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,697.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nielsen N.V.

Nielsen N.V. (Nielsen), formerly Nielsen Holdings N.V., is an information and measurement company. The Company is engaged in providing clients with an understanding of consumers and consumer behavior. The Company delivers media and marketing information, and analytics on a global and local basis. Nielsen operates through two business segments: Buy and Watch.

