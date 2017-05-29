Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Position in Sensata Technologies Holding (ST)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding (NYSE:ST) by 427.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218,436 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Sensata Technologies Holding worth $65,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding by 37.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Sensata Technologies Holding by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 3,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Sensata Technologies Holding by 21.1% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Sensata Technologies Holding by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 4,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Sensata Technologies Holding (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $807.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.16 million. Sensata Technologies Holding had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

ST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen and Company initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies Holding in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies Holding in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies Holding in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

About Sensata Technologies Holding

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. is an industrial technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and controls. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. It produces a range of sensors and controls for applications, such as pressure sensors in automotive systems, thermal circuit breakers in aircraft, and bimetal current and temperature control devices.

