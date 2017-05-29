Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $72.22 Million Stake in Franklin Electric Co. (FELE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,677,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,757 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 3.61% of Franklin Electric worth $72,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 980,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,158,000 after buying an additional 71,027 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $220.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.74 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 4,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $140,245.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Strupp sold 4,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $191,431.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,515 shares in the company, valued at $412,818.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc designs, manufactures and distributes water and fuel pumping systems, consisting of submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls and related parts and equipment. Its segments include Water Systems segment, the Fueling Systems segment and Other. Its Water Systems segment is engaged in the production and marketing of water pumping systems and offers motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls and monitoring devices.

