Netshoes (CAYMAN) Ltd (NETS) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of Netshoes (CAYMAN) Ltd (NASDAQ:NETS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.37% from the company’s previous close.

Netshoes (NASDAQ:NETS) traded down 8.68% during trading on Monday, reaching $24.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,169 shares. The company’s market cap is $510.14 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30. Netshoes has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $26.96.

About Netshoes (CAYMAN)

Netshoes (Cayman) Limited is a sports and lifestyle online retailer in Latin America. The Company focuses on offering an online consumer platform in Latin America. The Company operates through two segments: Brazil and International. The Company operates in Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico. The Brazil segment consists of retail sales of consumer products from all of its verticals (which includes sales of sporting goods and related garments, as well as fashion and beauty goods) carried out through its sites Netshoes.com.br and Zattini.com.br and third-party sites that it manages, as well as its business to business offline operation.

