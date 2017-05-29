NetScout Systems (NTCT) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.09

Media coverage about NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NetScout Systems earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 30 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted AlphaOne’s rankings:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTCT. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. NetScout Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) traded up 0.96% on Monday, hitting $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,172 shares. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 102.22 and a beta of 1.43. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $38.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average of $34.71.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $318.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.10 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post $2.00 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Downing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $34,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,639. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victor Demarines sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $193,752.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,732 shares in the company, valued at $636,224.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,400 shares of company stock worth $402,002 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc (NetScout) provides operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance and cyber security solutions. The Company’s solutions are used in various service provider, enterprise and government networks. Its nGenius and Infinistream technologies, along with certain product lines from the acquired businesses, enable information technology (IT) organizations to manage service delivery quality, and identify and address business service performance issues and security threats.

