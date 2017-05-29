Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $8.79 Million Position in NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 164.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.08% of NetApp worth $8,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $812,244,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,685,000. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 2,259,515 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,693,000 after buying an additional 1,936,715 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NetApp by 569.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,056,581 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $86,067,000 after buying an additional 1,749,553 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,984 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,519,000 after buying an additional 1,353,499 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) traded down 1.76% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,637,559 shares. NetApp Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average of $38.69. NetApp also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 630 put options on the company. This is an increase of 273% compared to the typical volume of 169 put options.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. NetApp had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post $3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.09%.

NTAP has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.23.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $160,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan L. Earhart sold 27,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,164,338.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,603.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,498 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc (NetApp) provides software, systems and services to manage and store customer data. The Company enables enterprises, service providers, governmental organizations, and partners to envision, deploy and evolve their information technology (IT) environments. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services that satisfy a range of customer workloads across different data types and deployment models.

