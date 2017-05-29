Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Nelnet had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $183.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Nelnet’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) traded up 1.07% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,938 shares. Nelnet has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $55.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.27. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Nelnet Inc. alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.07%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/nelnet-inc-nni-announces-earnings-results-updated-updated.html.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered Nelnet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Nelnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $44,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNI. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 49.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 100,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 33,406 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 48.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after buying an additional 59,468 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 352.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 38,928 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,235,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,030,000 after buying an additional 66,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after buying an additional 25,472 shares during the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc focuses on delivering education-related products and services and student loan asset management. The Company is engaged in student loan servicing, tuition payment processing and school information systems, and communications. The Company’s segments include Loan Systems and Servicing, Tuition Payment Processing and Campus Commerce, Communications, Asset Generation and Management, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.