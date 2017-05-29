Produce Investments Ltd (PIL) Insider Acquires £72,375 in Stock

Produce Investments Ltd (LON:PIL) insider Neil Davidson acquired 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £72,375 ($94,152.47).

Neil Davidson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Neil Davidson acquired 16,500 shares of Produce Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($42,929.62).

On Friday, May 5th, Neil Davidson acquired 26,000 shares of Produce Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($67,646.68).

On Tuesday, March 28th, Neil Davidson purchased 35,000 shares of Produce Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £61,600 ($80,135.29).

Shares of Produce Investments Ltd (LON:PIL) traded down 3.29% on Friday, reaching GBX 191.00. 25,439 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 51.42 million. Produce Investments Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 135.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 220.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 193.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 178.88.

Separately, Whitman Howard restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.73) price target on shares of Produce Investments in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

About Produce Investments

Produce Investments PLC is engaged in growing, sourcing, packing and marketing potatoes, daffodils bulbs and flowers. The Company operates through three segments: fresh, processing and other. The Fresh segment comprises the sites, staff and assets that grow, source, pack and deliver fresh produce to customers, ranging from large retailers, wholesalers to small private businesses and this segment covers potatoes, daffodils and bulbs.

