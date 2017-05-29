Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in a report published on Friday, May 5th. They currently have a $224.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

“TFX’s 1Q17 revenue and EPS beat consensus. Management maintained its 2017 revenue guidance and raised its 2017 EPS guidance. TFX’s organic revenue growth slowed to 4.2% in 1Q17 from 6.5% in 4Q16. Importantly, Vascular Solutions saw its momentum continue despite the acquisition with growth of 13%. TFX’s had strong margin performance with its gross margin up 110 bps Y/Y and its operating margin up 100 bps Y/Y.”,” Needham & Company LLC’s analyst wrote.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TFX. Jefferies Group LLC set a $205.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Barclays PLC restated a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Leerink Swann upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $151.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of Teleflex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teleflex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) traded down 0.06% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,752 shares. Teleflex has a one year low of $136.53 and a one year high of $211.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.91 and its 200 day moving average is $177.86.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.81 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post $8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 23.49%.

In other news, VP John Deren sold 2,246 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.07, for a total transaction of $435,881.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,145.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 5,200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.56, for a total transaction of $1,006,512.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 2,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,553 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated is a provider of medical technology products. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. The Company operates through six segments: Vascular North America; Anesthesia North America; Surgical North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia, and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).

