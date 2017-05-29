NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NCSM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NCS Multistage Holdings in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NCS Multistage Holdings (NASDAQ:NCSM) opened at 27.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average is $22.13. The firm’s market cap is $1.18 billion. NCS Multistage Holdings has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $28.20.

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 1,375,000 shares of NCS Multistage Holdings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $21,917,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Marty Stromquist sold 25,000 shares of NCS Multistage Holdings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $398,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc is a provider of engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. The Company’s products and services include Multistage Unlimited, casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assembly, AirLock casing buoyancy system and liner hanger systems.

