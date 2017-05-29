NCR Co. (NCR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $45.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NCR is one of the world’s leading consumer transaction technology providers. The stock has outperformed the broader sector over the last one year. We believe, NCR’s growing exposure in the self-service kiosk space is encouraging, given the tremendous growth prospects. The company has also been the global leader in self-service ATMs for several years in terms of market share. NCR remains the largest supplier of ATM machines in Asia-Pacific and North America while maintaining its leadership in the Asian and European markets. By 2020, RBR Research expects India to install base similar to the size of the U.S., trailing only China. This creates huge opportunities for companies like NCR. Going ahead, continuous product launches, growing popularity of its self-service offerings and synergies from acquisitions are the catalysts. However, intense competition from peers and a high debt burden remain concerns.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup Inc upgraded NCR to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. raised NCR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. CIBC raised NCR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Benchmark Co. started coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NCR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR) opened at 40.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.82. NCR has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $49.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.57.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. NCR had a return on equity of 76.86% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NCR will post $3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $131,093.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 3,002,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $145,543,437.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in NCR during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in NCR by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NCR by 64.6% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation is a provider of Omni-channel technology solutions that enable businesses connect, interact and transact with their customers. The Company operates through three segments: Software, Services and Hardware. It sells a portfolio of hardware, software and services that combine to provide businesses with solutions.

