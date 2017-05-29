Navient Corp (NAVI) Stake Raised by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Navient Corp were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coconut Grove Bank raised its position in Navient Corp by 107.1% in the first quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 6,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in Navient Corp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Navient Corp during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. WFG Advisors LP acquired a new position in Navient Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Navient Corp during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) traded up 0.63% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,803,581 shares. Navient Corp has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $17.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.57.

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $334 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.60 million. Navient Corp had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Navient Corp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NAVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $20.00 price objective on Navient Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Navient Corp in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Navient Corp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Navient Corp in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

In related news, Director Gilleland Diane Suitt sold 5,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $86,870.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Navient Corp

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The Company holds the portfolio of education loans insured or federally guaranteed under the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP).

