Nauman (Nick) Toor Buys 44,500 Shares of Amerigo Resources LTD (ARG) Stock

Amerigo Resources LTD (TSE:ARG) insider Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,255.00.

Nauman (Nick) Toor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 31,000 shares of Amerigo Resources LTD stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,980.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Nauman (Nick) Toor purchased 79,000 shares of Amerigo Resources LTD stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,610.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Nauman (Nick) Toor purchased 100,000 shares of Amerigo Resources LTD stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Nauman (Nick) Toor purchased 94,000 shares of Amerigo Resources LTD stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Nauman (Nick) Toor purchased 335,000 shares of Amerigo Resources LTD stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$201,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Nauman (Nick) Toor purchased 94,000 shares of Amerigo Resources LTD stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,460.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Nauman (Nick) Toor purchased 71,500 shares of Amerigo Resources LTD stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,615.00.

Shares of Amerigo Resources LTD (TSE:ARG) traded up 3.33% during trading on Monday, reaching $0.62. 28,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $108.77 million. Amerigo Resources LTD has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a C$0.90 price target on shares of Amerigo Resources LTD in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

About Amerigo Resources LTD

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is principally engaged in the production of copper and molybdenum concentrates through its operating subsidiary Minera Valle Central SA (MVC), pursuant to a long-term contractual relationship with the El Teniente Division (DET) of Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile (Codelco).

