Natural Health Trends Corp. (nhtc) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:nhtc) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Natural Health Trends Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Natural Health Trends Corp. Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp. is a direct-selling and e-commerce company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, sells personal care, wellness, and quality of life products under the NHT Global brand. The Company’s subsidiaries have presence in various markets, such as North America; Greater China, which consists of Hong Kong, Taiwan and China; South Korea; Singapore; Malaysia; Japan; and Europe.

