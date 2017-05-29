National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Shares Sold by RBO & Co. LLC

RBO & Co. LLC lowered its position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,773 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 6.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) traded up 0.52% on Monday, reaching $32.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,412,235 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $12.45 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average is $37.50. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. National-Oilwell Varco’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vetr lowered National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. FBR & Co lifted their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Argus raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG raised National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.74.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 49,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $2,066,741.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91 shares in the company, valued at $3,774.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $195,180.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,685.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc is an oilfield equipment manufacturer and technology provider. The Company operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment makes and supports the capital equipment and integrated systems needed to drill oil and gas wells on land and offshore.

