Nancy Wisnewski Sells 250 Shares of Heska Corp (HSKA) Stock

Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) EVP Nancy Wisnewski sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $25,042.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,896,713.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) traded down 0.58% during trading on Monday, hitting $97.40. 44,231 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $693.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.89. Heska Corp has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $110.25.

Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.37. Heska Corp had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $30.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Heska Corp will post $1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark Co. increased their target price on shares of Heska Corp from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Heska Corp in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Heska Corp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Heska Corp by 60.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 445,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,742,000 after buying an additional 168,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heska Corp by 47.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,807,000 after buying an additional 112,115 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Heska Corp by 257.0% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 244,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,618,000 after buying an additional 175,674 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Heska Corp by 29.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,264,000 after buying an additional 46,231 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Heska Corp by 11.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,030,000 after buying an additional 18,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. The Company operates through two segments: Core Companion Animal Health (CCA) and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products (OVP). The CCA segment includes, primarily for canine and feline use, blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, local and cloud-based data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single use offerings, such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products.

