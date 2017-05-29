Nabriva Therapeutics AG – (NBRV) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Nabriva Therapeutics AG – (NASDAQ:NBRV) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nabriva Therapeutics AG – earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms have commented on NBRV. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics AG – from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

Nabriva Therapeutics AG – (NASDAQ:NBRV) traded down 0.89% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 24,714 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $272.37 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. Nabriva Therapeutics AG – has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

In other Nabriva Therapeutics AG – news, Director George Harrison Talbot sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at $387,558.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca sold 90,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $992,910.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 269,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,655.

About Nabriva Therapeutics AG –

Nabriva Therapeutics AG is an Austria-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of antibiotics to treat infections. Its lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The Company develops both intravenous (IV) and oral formulations of lefamulin for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP).

