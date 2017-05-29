Summit Therapeutics PLC (SUMM) Rating Reiterated by N+1 Singer

Summit Therapeutics PLC (LON:SUMM)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by research analysts at N+1 Singer in a report issued on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of Summit Therapeutics PLC (LON:SUMM) opened at 180.00 on Tuesday. Summit Therapeutics PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 88.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 262.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 178.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 179.73. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 111.40 million.

About Summit Therapeutics PLC

Summit Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in drug development. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines for indications for which there are no existing or only inadequate therapies. It is conducting clinical programs focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

