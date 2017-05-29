Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $3.09 Million Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,162.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,158,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,969,000 after buying an additional 1,066,547 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,678,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,734,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) traded up 0.61% on Monday, reaching $22.95. 4,881,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $23.15.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 20.64%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post $1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cowen and Company boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Vetr cut JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.22 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.42.

In other JetBlue Airways news, EVP James G. Hnat sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $325,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,656.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James G. Hnat sold 9,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $186,282.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,682.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,906. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a passenger carrier company. The Company provides air transportation services across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America. Its segments include Domestic, and Caribbean & Latin America. It operates various kinds of aircrafts, including Airbus A321, Airbus A320 and Embraer E190.

