Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires 2,520 Shares of Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 8,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 188,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 12,261 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,833,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 89.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 75,089 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 35,390 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.4% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,050,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,119,000 after buying an additional 129,796 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) traded down 0.08% on Monday, reaching $35.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,850 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.15. Trimble Inc has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $36.15.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.32 million. Trimble had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post $1.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In other Trimble news, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $107,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 3,826 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $121,360.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,334 shares of company stock worth $6,374,345 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc, formerly Trimble Navigation Limited, provides technology solutions for professionals and field mobile workers. The Company operates through four segments: Engineering and Construction, Field Solutions, Mobile Solutions and Advanced Devices. The Engineering and Construction segment serves customers working in architecture, engineering, construction, geospatial and government.

